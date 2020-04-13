Mahabharat's Puneet Issar aka Duryodhan has this to say to Mukesh Khanna aka Bhisham Pitama

MUMBAI: Recently, Mukesh Khanna accused Ekta Kapoor of 'murdering' Mahabharat through her show titled Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabharaat Ki.

Now, in an interaction with Mumbai Mirror, Khanna, who played Bhishma in the BR Chopra's Mahabharat, said, 'The new version of Shaktimaan cannot be the way Ekta Kapoor made Mahabharat (in 2008) by putting a tattoo on Draupadi's shoulder. She had said that she was making Mahabharat for modern people. Sanskriti kabhi modern nahi ho sakti, putri. Jis din Sanskriti ko modern karoge, khatam ho jayegi.'

Few days prior to that, he had reportedly (and allegedly) targeted Sonakshi Sinha for her inability to reply to a Ramayana question on Kaun Banega Crorepati, for which she was even trolled.

Puneet Issar, who played Duryodhan in Chopra's mythological, is also not happy with Khanna.

Issar said, 'Khanna shouldn't have said that. Sonakshi is an AVM student, my kids too went there. If she didn't know one question of Ramayan in KBC, the world doesn't end there. Why should one condemn someone so openly? At least I wouldn't have said what Khanna has said. This is my personal opinion. I don't want to speak against him. But think of it, he again sparked off another controversy by speaking against Ekta. Nobody has a copyright over Mahabharat, sabko haque hai usko banane ka. Even Sajid Nadiadwala's grandfather had made a film on Mahabharat and it was a super hit film. Dara Singh was the hero and it was from Bhisham Pita's perspective. As you age, you should be graceful. Phal lagte hain toh pedh jhuk jaana chahiye.'

Well, what is your take on this?

Credits: SpotboyE