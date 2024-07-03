Main Hoon Saath Tere: Ulka Gupta and Karan Vohra’s family drama to go on-air from April 22? - EXCLUSIVE

MUMBAI: Here comes breaking news from the den of TellyChakkar!

It is already reported that Ulka Gupta and Karan Vohra are roped in for a new show by Full House Media apparently titled Main Hoon Saath Tere on Zee TV. The show will also see Preeti Chaudhary in a pivotal role.

Well, now sources inform us that the show will speculatively go on-air from April 22. The cast will mostly begin shooting from March 20 onwards. (Also Read: Exclusive! Gaurav Sharma and Ulka Gupta roped in for upcoming Hindi movie 1857 Revolution?)

