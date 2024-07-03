Main Hoon Saath Tere: Ulka Gupta and Karan Vohra’s family drama to go on-air from April 22? - EXCLUSIVE

It is already reported that Ulka Gupta and Karan Vohra are roped in for a new show by Full House Media apparently titled Main Hoon Saath Tere on Zee TV. The show will also see Preeti Chaudhary in a pivotal role.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 03/07/2024 - 11:43
Main Hoon Saath Tere

MUMBAI: Here comes breaking news from the den of TellyChakkar!

While early morning our scribes are fishing for the latest updates to bring to our readers, we landed upon freshly baked news which is sure to bring a smile on the faces of television lovers. (Also Read: Banni Chow Home Delivery actress Ulka Gupta shares glimpses of her exciting new project; WATCH VIDEO)

There are some very interesting shows that are planned to be launched. There are many production houses who usually refrain from launching shows in and around the time of IPL given that it might not attract the kind of traction the serials deserve as people would be hooked to watching cricket.

Well, but there are some production houses who are bringing some very promising content on television.

It is already reported that Ulka Gupta and Karan Vohra are roped in for a new show by Full House Media apparently titled Main Hoon Saath Tere on Zee TV. The show will also see Preeti Chaudhary in a pivotal role.

Well, now sources inform us that the show will speculatively go on-air from April 22. The cast will mostly begin shooting from March 20 onwards. (Also Read: Exclusive! Gaurav Sharma and Ulka Gupta roped in for upcoming Hindi movie 1857 Revolution?)

How excited are you to watch Ulka and Karan’s new pairing in Zee TV’s upcoming family drama? Let us know in the comment section below!

TV news IPL Ulka Gupta Karan Vohra Main Hoon Saath Tere Zee TV Preeti Chaudhary family drama new show TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 03/07/2024 - 11:43

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi Spoiler: Holika Dahan to unfold new twists and turns in the forthcoming episode – Exclusive
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television, known for its commitment to diverse storytelling and compelling characters, is...
Karan Kundrra's recently bought vintage car goes missing!
MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra is a very popular name in the world of the entertainment business. He has been a part of the...
&TV artists seek blessings at India’s most revered Lord Shiva's temples during Mahashivratri!
MUMBAI: To celebrate Mahashivratri, the lead artists from &TV shows Young Atal, Krishna Devi Vajpayee and Krishan...
Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Pratik Sehajpal opens up on his fan moment; says ‘I chased Salman Khan’s car...’ - Exclusive
MUMBAI: Pratik Sehajpal is one of the most loved actors and a celebrated artist in the entertainment industry. The...
'Naina' from 'Crew' Takes the Internet by Storm, Becomes the Most-Watched Song in Just 24 Hours!
MUMBAI: In the world of Bollywood, anticipation and excitement are essential ingredients for any successful film...
Madgaon Express: Nora Fatehi is all set to make you jump on the beats of the film’s upcoming song
MUMBAI: One of the most entertaining actors in the Hindi film industry is Kunal Khemu, as we all know. The actor has...
Recent Stories
Naina
'Naina' from 'Crew' Takes the Internet by Storm, Becomes the Most-Watched Song in Just 24 Hours!
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Karan Kundrra
Karan Kundrra's recently bought vintage car goes missing!
Mahashivratri
&TV artists seek blessings at India’s most revered Lord Shiva's temples during Mahashivratri!
Pratik Sehajpal
Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Pratik Sehajpal opens up on his fan moment; says ‘I chased Salman Khan’s car...’ - Exclusive
Kavya
Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon: Kavya and Adiraj’s STEAMY RAIN ROMANCE is the ‘hottest’ video on the internet today!
Rashami Desai
Ahead of Women's Day 2024, Rashami Desai talks about the importance of never giving up, shares an inspiring story for fans
Shark Tank India
Shark Tank India 3: Pitcher Saumya Mishra labels Peyush Bansal 'Worst'; Says ‘It was a very smart attempt to build his own PR’