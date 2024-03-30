Main Yaad Aaunga: Isha Malviya’ s BTS vlog of her music video is a MUST WATCH!

Isha, previously was seen in the show Udaariyaan where she was seen playing a negative role. She was the youngest contestant of Bigg Boss 17, her recently released song Main Yaad Aaunga is ruling the music charts.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 03/30/2024 - 15:16
Isha Malviya

MUMBAI : Isha Malviya, has recently made headlines with her upcoming project alongside actor Parth Samthaan and fans can’t keep calm as the actress ever since bigg boss has treated her fans with back to back releases. 

These days she is grabbing the headlines for her participation in the reality show "Bigg Boss” where she played the game extremely well as a strong contender but was sadly evicted just a week before the finale of the show.

(Also Read: Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya and Khanzaadi set the internet by storm with their dance moves!

She was in the news for her constant fights with Abhishek Kumar as the two exes just didn't get along in the game.

Isha, is often seen getting papped around the city. The star who has been making waves with her charm and dedication grabbed eye balls with her recently released bts video with Parth Samthaan. The video depicted the duos sizzling chemistry, since then fans have started wondering if the two are coming up in a song or are they shooting for something exciting.

Isha, previously was seen in the show Udaariyaan where she was seen playing a negative role. She was the youngest contestant of Bigg Boss 17, her recently released song Main Yaad Aaunga is ruling the music charts.

Now, Isha has shared a BTS video of her shooting in Kasauli during winters and has also captured the scenic beauty of Himanchal Pradesh.

Take a look:

Isn’t it beautiful? 

(Also Read: Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya and Khanzaadi set the internet by storm with their dance moves!

How much do you like Isha and Parth’s music video? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

Isha Malviya Parth Samthaan Bigg Boss Abhishek Kumar Udaariyaan bigg boss 17 Main Yaad Aaunga BTS video Kasauli
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 03/30/2024 - 15:16

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Teri Meri Doriyaann SPOILER: FORTUNATE! Angad feels blessed to have Simran by his side
MUMBAI : Teri Meri Doriyaann is a popular show by Cockrow and Shaika Films on Star Plus, commencing with high...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi portrays Abhira wrong in front of the family
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's Debut Duet Performance on Superstar Singer 3
MUMBAI: This Saturday, brace yourself for a mesmerizing musical spectacle with Sony Entertainment Television's...
Excel Entertainment shares the behind-the-scenes madness from the sets of Madgaon Express! Check out the pictures
MUMBAI: Madgaon Express, a comedic entertainment from Excel Entertainment, is unquestionably one of the most cherished...
Bhagyashree Leaves Audience Spellbound with Captivating Grand Entrance on 'Madness Machayenge – India Ko Hasayenge'!"
MUMBAI: This Saturday, fasten your seatbelt as Sony Entertainment Television’s comedy show, ‘Madness Machayenge – India...
Vijayendra Kumeria, aka Angad, from the Star Plus show Teri Meri Doriyaann shares insight about his character post-leap and much more! Deets Inside!
MUMBAI: Star Plus’s 'Teri Meri Doriyaann’ has always kept the audience on the edge by bringing one or the other twist...
Recent Stories
Excel Entertainment
Excel Entertainment shares the behind-the-scenes madness from the sets of Madgaon Express! Check out the pictures
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Manisha Rani
Manisha Rani finally reveals the reason why she unfollowed Elvish Yadav
Khatron Ke Khiladi
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14: Exclusive! Vivek Dahiya to participate in the show?
Shoaib
Farah Khan visits Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipikka Kakkar's Iftaar's party; watch video
Ayesha
Ayesha Khan reveals that she would love to work in Pakistani serials
Mannara
Mannara Chopra is on cloud nine as THIS superstar actor wished her on her birthday
Mannara Chopra
Bigg Boss 17 runner-up Mannara Chopra’s STEAMY, VOLUPTUOUS and TEMPTING pictures are raising the temperature!