Main Yaad Aaunga: Isha Malviya’ s BTS vlog of her music video is a MUST WATCH!

MUMBAI : Isha Malviya, has recently made headlines with her upcoming project alongside actor Parth Samthaan and fans can’t keep calm as the actress ever since bigg boss has treated her fans with back to back releases.

These days she is grabbing the headlines for her participation in the reality show "Bigg Boss” where she played the game extremely well as a strong contender but was sadly evicted just a week before the finale of the show.

She was in the news for her constant fights with Abhishek Kumar as the two exes just didn't get along in the game.

Isha, is often seen getting papped around the city. The star who has been making waves with her charm and dedication grabbed eye balls with her recently released bts video with Parth Samthaan. The video depicted the duos sizzling chemistry, since then fans have started wondering if the two are coming up in a song or are they shooting for something exciting.

Isha, previously was seen in the show Udaariyaan where she was seen playing a negative role. She was the youngest contestant of Bigg Boss 17, her recently released song Main Yaad Aaunga is ruling the music charts.

Now, Isha has shared a BTS video of her shooting in Kasauli during winters and has also captured the scenic beauty of Himanchal Pradesh.

