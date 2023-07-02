From Maitree to Durga Aur Charu, this is the year of love triangles! Check out the full list

MUMBAI:Television has always been the grandest of mediums and has been the audience's go-to for entertainment. The entertainment landscape has changed a lot over the years.

Channels and shows have gained a personality and a strong sense of audience loyalty. It is very obvious that some actors have become channel favorites, especially after they are visible in one show after another on the same channel.

Audiences have always grown more fond of fresh storylines and new perspectives. But currently, amongst the nunber of shows that are on air and the shows that are coming up, like Ishq Mein Ghayal, Junooniyat, and even with the direction that the current shows are taking now, are all centered around the idea of love triangles.

There are some new and interesting shows coming this year that will focus on love triangles, check out the list here:

Maitree:

The show stars Shrenu Parikh, Bhaweeka Chaudhary, and Namish Taneja in this one of kind love story that will air on Zee TV.

Tere ishq Mein Ghayal:

This supernatural love triangle stars Karan Kundra, Reem Shaikh, and Gashmeer Mahajani and is based on werewolves and vampires.

Junooniyatt:

Ankit Gupta is back on screen involved in another love triangle, but this time with Gautam Vig and Neha Rana, in a musical drama.

Durga Aur Charu:

The show has taken a leap and will now focus on the love story of Durga and Charu when they fall in love with the same guy.

These new shows promise a lot excitement and the fans of these actors can’t wait to see them on the screens, especially with new excitement .

Are you excited to see these new love stories? Tell us in the comments below!

