Major Update! Mohsin Khan breaks silence on rumours around him being part of the next season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

However, Mohsin has come ahead and clarified that he would not be part of this season of Jhalak. He put it up on his Instagram Story that the rumours aren’t true but he wishes the best to everyone.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 07/18/2022 - 23:15
Major Update! Mohsin Khan breaks silence on rumours around him being part of the next season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another explosive update from the Telly world. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is going to be back with yet another season and rumours are percolating around many celebrities who are rumoured to be part of the show.

Also read: SURPRISING! Check out what's COMMON between television's handsome hunks Shaheer Sheikh and Mohsin Khan

Dance Reality Show Jhalal Dikhhla Jaa is going to be back with a brand new season and we are sure to witness some A-list cue of celebrities who will be part of the show.

Rumours have started percolating around celebrities like Hina Khan, Mohsin Khan, Anjum Fakih, Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar amons others.

However, Mohsin has come ahead and clarified that he would not be part of this season of Jhalak. He put it up on his Instagram Story that the rumours aren’t true but he wishes the best to everyone.

Jhalak's season 10 will be airing on Colors and the judges are Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi and Madhuri Dixit. Let’s see how sizzling this season will be and if it lives up to its previous season that offered Dhamakedaar Performances by the celebrities and their choreographers.

Are you excited for this new season?

Also read: SURPRISING! Check out what's COMMON between television's handsome hunks Shaheer Sheikh and Mohsin Khan

Mohsin Khan TellyChakkar Hina Khan Bollywood Khatron Ke Khiladi Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Shivangi Joshi Mohena Kumari Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Jannat Zubair Chaand Naaraaz Hai Aneri Vajani Mukku Karan Mehra Nisha Aur Uske Cousins Mishkat Verma TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 07/18/2022 - 23:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Major Update! Mohsin Khan breaks silence on rumours around him being part of the next season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another explosive update from the Telly world. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is going to be...
Explosive Update! KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty to get married in the beginning of the next year, Deets Inside
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and Indian Cricketer KL Rahul have been together a long time and the rumours...
Sad Demise! Ace singer Bhupinder Singh passes away at the age of 82
MUMBAI: It hasn’t been a great year where music legends are concerned as the country has lost a lot of golden talent...
Dance Deewane Juniors: Exclusive! Pratik and Aditya speak about their future plans and reveal the challenges they faced during the show
MUMBAI: Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience. The show’s...
EXCLUSIVE! Shiva Pandya aka Kanwar Dhillon loves experimenting with his hairstyles while he is a major fan of This classic combination with his outfits; Check it out
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Amazing! Ruhi tries to bring Preesha’s memory back, Preesha starts questioning
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Recent Stories
Explosive Update! KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty to get married in the beginning of the next year, Deets Inside
Explosive Update! KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty to get married in the beginning of the next year, Deets Inside
Latest Video