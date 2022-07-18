Major Update! Mohsin Khan breaks silence on rumours around him being part of the next season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another explosive update from the Telly world. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is going to be back with yet another season and rumours are percolating around many celebrities who are rumoured to be part of the show.

Dance Reality Show Jhalal Dikhhla Jaa is going to be back with a brand new season and we are sure to witness some A-list cue of celebrities who will be part of the show.

Rumours have started percolating around celebrities like Hina Khan, Mohsin Khan, Anjum Fakih, Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar amons others.

However, Mohsin has come ahead and clarified that he would not be part of this season of Jhalak. He put it up on his Instagram Story that the rumours aren’t true but he wishes the best to everyone.

Jhalak's season 10 will be airing on Colors and the judges are Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi and Madhuri Dixit. Let’s see how sizzling this season will be and if it lives up to its previous season that offered Dhamakedaar Performances by the celebrities and their choreographers.

Are you excited for this new season?

