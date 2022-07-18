SURPRISING! Check out what's COMMON between television's handsome hunks Shaheer Sheikh and Mohsin Khan

MUMBAI: Shaheer Sheikh is one of the most popular actors of the television industry.

The handsome hunk stepped into the showbiz world in the year 2009 with the show Kya Mast Hai Life and then, there was no looking back.

Shaheer went on to bag several hit TV shows which included Mahbharat, Dastaan-E-Mohabbat: Salim Anarkali, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke and the list goes on.

The actor is currently seen playing the role of Krishna in Star Bharat's show Woh To Hai Albelaa where he is paired opposite Hiba Nawab.

Meanwhile, another handsome hunk of television that has been ruling several hearts is Mohsin Khan.

He is popularly known for his role in Star Plus' long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Mohsin became a household name for his role Kartik Goenka in the show.

Before Yeh Rishta, Mohsin has been a part pf shows like Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, Love By Chance, Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi, Dream Girl, and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya.

After Mohsin quit Yeh Rishta last year, the actor has not signed any TV show yet.

Meanwhile, Shaheer was away from small screens for a few months after Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi season 3 and made a comeback with Woh To Hai Albelaa.

And now, here's a common factor between these two handsome hunks of TV which not many are aware of.

Mohsin and Shaheer are quite in demand when it comes to music videos.

The duo has done several music videos in the past few years.

While Shaheer has appeared in 14 music videos till now, Mohsin is also on a spree of doing several music videos and he has done 11 of time till now.

Mohsin did back to back music videos post he quit Yeh Rishta.

We are sure that not many must be aware of this similarity between Shaheer and Mohsin.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

