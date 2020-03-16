Makeup Diaries! Take a sneak peek into Surbhi Chandna’s makeup room; VIDEO INSIDE

Recently the actress took to her social media wherein she gave all the makeup cues that she follows to justify her character Manmeet Shergil in the show Sherdil Shergill which is produced by Siddharth Tewary!

Makeup Diaries! Take a sneak peek into Surbhi Chandna’s makeup room; VIDEO INSIDE

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

Also read: Whoa! Dheeraj Dhoopar leaves for the shoot of Colors’ next show, Sherdil Shergill

Surbhi Chandna is one of the most loved and stellar actresses in showbiz. The diva has gained a lot of popularity for her acting abilities. She is soon going to come up with an exciting project with Dheeraj Dhoopar.

In the video, we can see that Surbhi aka Manmeet is using the face roller for her face balance, eating fresh fruits, and also capturing a glimpse on her phone!

Take a look at her video!

Also read: SENSUOUS! Surbhi Chandna swooned the netizens with her latest photoshoot

The diva was recently seen hosting the reality show Hunarbaaz. Surbhi has appeared in several prominent television shows, including Naagin 5, Sanjivani, Ishqbaaz, and Qubool Hai.

Meanwhile, the teaser of her show has gained a lot of audience attention.

Have a look at her teaser!

How excited are you to see Surbhi and Dheeraj’s new show?

Do let us know your views.

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com

Latest Video