Manisha Rani shares a glimpse of her upcoming project

Manisha is a well known actress of the entertainment business and today she has a massive fan following. Manisha recently shared the details of her upcoming project.
MANISHA

MUMBAI: Manisha Rani is a well-known social media influencer these days, and she grabbed the headlines for her participation in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2.

She was one of the most entertaining contestants of the show and her love for Jad was loved by the audience as she comes across as a very pure soul.

She is a very honest contestant and her friendship with Bebika is loved by the fans. She takes care of her very well and guides her in the right direction.

She also flaunted her likeness for Elvish and tried to make him jealous, but she had made things clear that she doesn't feel for him and that it's all for the game.

She reached the finale of the show and was the second runner - up in it.

Recently, she participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 where she has created history by becoming the first wild card contestant to win the show.

The actress also made news when she came out and revealed the true reason for unfollowing Elvish and how because of ego and her keeping herself respect she has broken the friendship.

Now the actress shared a glimpse of the upcoming project where she is seen talking with the crew about the scene that needs to be shot.

The shoot seems to be of a music video and the actress is quite excited about shooting the project.

Well, there is no doubt with her hard work and dedication, Manisha has come a long way and has made a name for herself.

