Manisha Rani takes a dig at Elvish Yadav says, 'I don't need to create controversy for views'

MUMBAI: Manisha Rani is a well-known social media influencer these days, and she grabbed the headlines for her participation in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2.

She was one of the most entertaining contestants of the show and her love for Jad was loved by the audience as she comes across as a very pure soul.

She is a very honest contestant and her friendship with Bebika is loved by the fans. She takes care of her very well and guides her in the right direction.

She also flaunted her likeness for Elvish and tried to make him jealous, but she had made things clear that she doesn’t feel for him and that it's all for the game.

She reached the finale of the show and was the second runner - up in it.

Recently, she participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 where she has created history by becoming the first wild card contestant to win the show.

Recently, while interacting with the media she took a dig at Elvish Yadav where she said " 'I don't need to create controversy for views whatever I do I get the views and I don't need to do all this, people who create controversy don't last for a long time in this industry and let them do what they want to do this is not the way I function"

Well, it seems like though the friendship doesn't exist anymore their rivalry is carrying momentum.

There is no doubt that both Elvish and Manisha are having a huge fan following and their fans are upset with their fall out.

