Mannara Chopra is on cloud nine as THIS superstar actor wished her on her birthday

MUMBAI: Mannara is one of the most loved and celebrated personalities of television and she has a huge fan following.

Mannara Chopra emerged as the second runner up of Bigg Boss Season 17 and this because her game was loved by the audience and fans.

Since day one her game was really strong and she had made a place in the audience's hearts.

Her friendship with Munawar had made headlines inside and outside of the house and they used to have ups and downs in their friendship but they had each other’s back also in the game.

The one person she didn’t get along with in the show was Ankita Lokhande as the two kept having fights and there were really bad talks inside and outside of the show.

During the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode Salman Khan did praise her most of the time but then when she went wrong he also took her case and guided her on the right path.

She has won the hearts of the audience and has become a household name and has built a strong fan base for her.

The actress is quite active on social media and she keeps updating her fans and well – wishers about it.

Today is the actress's birthday and she is on cloud nine as her mentor in Bigg Boss Salman Khan wished her at an event that the two had attended.

The actress while interacting with the media said that " I am very to have met Salman Sir and he wished me also as its my birthday and its always lovely and overwhelming to meet Salman Khan"

Well, what else does Mannara want as she received a wish from one of the greatest stars Salman Khan.

