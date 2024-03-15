Mannara Chopra gives an insight about her next project

Mannara is one of the most loved and celebrated personalities of television and she has a fan following, now she shared a video which is a BTS video from the sets.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 03/15/2024 - 18:06
MANNARA CHOPRA

MUMBAI : Mannara Chopra emerged as the second runner up of Bigg Boss Season 17 and this because her game was loved by the audience and fans.

Since day one her game was really strong and she had made a place in the audience's hearts.

Her friendship with Munawar had made headlines inside and outside of the house and they used to have ups and downs in their friendship but they had each other’s back also in the game.

The one person she didn’t get along with in the show was Ankita Lokhande as the two kept having fights and there were really bad talks inside and outside of the show.

During the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode Salman Khan did praise her most of the time but then when she went wrong he also took her case and guided her on the right path.

ALSO READ ; Exclusive! Bigg Boss Season 17: Mannara Chopra follows in the footsteps of cousin sister Priyanka Chopra; requests Bigg Boss and Rohit Shetty if she could co – host Khatron Ke Khiladi

She has won the hearts of the audience and has become a household name and has built a strong fan base for her.

The actress is quite active on social media and she keeps updating her fans and well – wishers about it.

Now we came across a video where Mannara gives us a glimpse of the BTS of her next project.

In the video one can see how her clothes and many other things were scattered here and there and she describes it as a work mode life thing.

Well, what the project is all about is still a question and no one knows but the fans are super excited to see them together.

For more news from the world of Movies, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ ; Exclusive! Bigg Boss Season 17: Mannara Chopra follows in the footsteps of cousin sister Priyanka Chopra; requests Bigg Boss and Rohit Shetty if she could co – host Khatron Ke Khiladi

Mannara Chopra Priyanka Chopra Ankita Lokhande photoshoot Bigg Boss Season 17 Bigg Boss Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Colors Priyanka Chopra Nick Johnas
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 03/15/2024 - 18:06

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Alia Bhatt reveals what daughter Raha received as her first gift and it is her ‘favourite’
MUMBAI :Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most loved couples of b town. The duo never fail to make heads turn...
Sunny Deol and son Karan Deol set to collaborate on Lahore 1947: Another father-son tale after Gadar 2
MUMBAI : Gadar 2 by Sunny Deol left everyone in awe. In his role as Tara Singh, he restored the enchantment to the...
Mukta Arts' first television show 'Jaanaki' tops TRP charts with a whopping 2.95 points, Subhash Ghai congratulates the team
MUMBAI : Subhah Ghai, known for his remarkable milestones and iconic movies like 'Pardes,' 'Ram Lakhan,' 'Taal,' '...
Do you know what made Shraddha Kapoor 's day? As she writes,"Yeh Khabar Dil Ko Chhoo Gayi on her gram"
MUMBAI : Fan favourite Shradhha Kapoor has always been an ardent street food lover. The gorgeous actress keeps on...
Arijit Singh heaps praises on Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies, says "aisa film bohot din baad dekhne ko mila!!"
MUMBAI : The admiration and appreciation that is flooding in for Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies, produced by Aamir Khan...
Mannara Chopra gives an insight about her next project
MUMBAI : Mannara Chopra emerged as the second runner up of Bigg Boss Season 17 and this because her game was loved by...
Recent Stories
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt reveals what daughter Raha received as her first gift and it is her ‘favourite’
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Shoaib Ibrahim
Shoaib Ibrahim responds to trolls targeting newborn son Ruhaan; Says ‘Those people showed their mentality’
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan and rapper Badshah set to collaborate on the exciting project; Read on to know more!
Aamir Khan
Is Aamir Khan doing Andaz Apna Apna 2? The superstar on his birthday hinted about the sequel during social media interaction
BARC Ratings
BARC Ratings: Jhanak sees a rise in TRPs enters top three shows; Pandya Store sees a jump in ratings enters top five shows, Teri Meri Doriyaann sees a drop in TRP; Anupamaa tops the list followed by GHKKPM, Jhank, YRKKH, Pandya Store
Somi Khan and Adil Khan
Somi Khan and Adil Khan finally responded to Rakhi Sawant's comment 'Somi ko bacha lo' post their marriage
VICKY JAIN
Vicky Jain breaks his silence on doing reality shows like Shark Tank India and Khatron Ke Khiladi