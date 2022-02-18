Marriage Updates! TV actor Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur to exchange the wedding vows in a traditional ceremony

MUMBAI: Mirzapur actor Vikrant Massey will tie the knot with his girlfriend Sheetal Thakur today in a traditional ceremony following the court marriage that took place on Monday. “The two have always been low-key but never secretive.

Reportedly, the wedding pictures would be shared on social media soon after the event gets concluded.

Vikrant got engaged to Sheetal in a private roka ceremony in 2019. The couple's roka ceremony was attended by friends and family members of the couple. They had kept it a secret for a month.

“Vikrant and Sheetal opted for a registered marriage today (Feb 14) at their Versova home. They had decided on this date a few days back. Their families are extremely happy,” informed a source in the know to Pinkvilla earlier.

Vikrant and Sheetal have been in a steady relationship since 2015. They reportedly started dating each other after meeting on the sets of their web series ‘Broken But Beautiful’. Back then, he had confirmed the news to an entertainment website, saying, "Yes we had a very small private function. I would talk about marriage and everything but at the right time."

Sheetal is also an actress and has been featured in films and web series. Titles like Shukranu, Brij Mohan Amar Rahe, and 'Chhappad Phaad Ke' are some of her works.

On the work front, Vikrant was last seen in Haseen Dillruba opposite Taapsee Pannu. His upcoming projects include ‘Love Hostel’ opposite Sanya Malhotra and Bobby Deol.

