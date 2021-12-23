MASSIVE SHOWDOWN: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash ENGAGE in a WAR OF WORDS in Bigg boss 15!

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra fell head over heels in love in the Bigg Boss 15 house and the two could not have enough of each other. The audience also loves the pair and ship their names together as #TejRan.

(Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Interesting! Umar Riaz gives advice to Tejasswi Prakash, tells her “Be careful, people are brainwashing your mind and you are going against your own people”)

Tejasswi tries many times to talk to Karan about the task, that has created a massive rift between them. While Karan has been calling Rakhi Sawant ‘unfair’, Tejasswi is trusting the latter, who has promised her support in the game.

Unable to salvage their relationship, Tejasswi goes to talk to Devoleena Bhattacharjee about the same.

Tejasswi is of the opinion that Karan has a problem with Rakhi making her win by unfair means. She tells him, “You have so many supporting you. Rakhi is the only person, who is supporting me and playing for me.” Karan says she won’t support Rakhi, who is playing in an unfair way and that makes Tejasswi unfair too.

Tejasswi breaks down here and Karan walks out saying, “Goodluck, babe. You are having a conversation that’s convenient for you. Tejasswi Prakash, you will do anything to win an argument.”

She says, “Remember, you walked away, not me.” She cries profusely and Karan says, “For the camera?”

Tejasswi goes to Devoleena and says, “I have been here for so many weeks building a relationship. You have come to this house and it has been a few weeks. You are playing for me and nobody else.” Devoleena calls her strong for playing solo and this incident will also strengthen her as an individual.

Tejasswi says, “Now even Pratik will make fun of me. He will say what relationship have you built in the house.”

When Devoleena tells her that even Salman Khan Sir has told Tejasswi that she has built relationships, the latter replies, “No, I haven’t built any relationships.”.

(Also Read: 'Bigg Boss 15': 'RRR' team of Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Rajamouli to appear on the show)

CREDIT: TOI