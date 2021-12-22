Bigg Boss 15: Interesting! Umar Riaz gives advice to Tejasswi Prakash, tells her “Be careful, people are brainwashing your mind and you are going against your own people”

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash is a known television personality and she has a massive fan following. She is best known for her performance in serials like Swaragini, Karn Sangini, and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka.

She had also taken part in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where she was the entertainment package on the show.

Currently, she is grabbing the headlines for her participation in the Bigg Boss house where once again she is entertaining and making the audience laugh.

She is grabbing the headlines for her relationship with Karan and the fans are loving their pair and have given a sweet #hashtag #TejRan for them.

On the other hand, Umar Riaz is one of the strongest contestants on the show. Since day one he has been loved by the audience.

His friendship with Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash is loved by the audience and they love to see the trio together.

Umar grabbed the headlines especially for his continued fight with Pratik as the two never got along with each other and are still at loggerheads.

These days, the friendship of the trio- Tejasswi, Karan, and Umar - is going through a rough phase as there are a lot of differences between them.

In the latest episode we saw how Karan and Tejasswi’s relationship gets affected because of the task where Karan tells Tejasswi that he doesn’t trust her as she trusts other people on the show, he knows somewhere that she has been brainwashed by Devoleena and Rakhi.

Now during the live feed, Umar was seen telling Tejasswi that she should use her mind and not get influenced by other people as there are a few people who are trying to brainwash her and they are succeeding in it as she is going against her loved ones and she should understand things soon before it’s too late.

Well, it will be interesting to see if Teja could mend her differences with Karan or not.

