MASSIVE UPDATE! Erica Fernandes REVEALS her BIGGEST WEAKNESS

She participated in many pageants and won a lot of titles too, post she did many south movies as an actress and has huge successful films in her kitty. Later, she ventured into television with the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and her character Dr Sonakshi became a household name.

 

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Thu, 06/16/2022 - 11:14
Erica Fernandes

TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

One of the most popular actresses in telly land, Erica Fernandes has mesmerized the audience with her acting skills. Erica has been part of many music videos, the last one being with Harshad Chopda and Rohman Shawl, and the audiences are loving their chemistry.

The actress has a lot of fan clubs dedicated to her. They keep showering her with a lot of love and support. Erica started her career at a very early stage of her life; she was barely 16 when she started to work as a model.

Post that she also essayed the famous role of Prerna Sharma in the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She was last seen in the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3 where she reprised her role of Dr Sonakshi Bose.

Well, she revealed her biggest weakness in her recent posts, she devours fried delicacies, and here are her favourites. Despite the diets, she wouldn't miss out on these:

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


 

Erica Fernandes Kasautii Zindagii Kay Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Prerna Basu Dr Sonakshi Bose Sony TV Sony LIV Star Plus Disney Hotstar TellyChakkar
Latest Video