Master Chef judge Kunal Kapur’s divorce plea accepted by Delhi High Court

Kunal had appealed for Divorce from court citing that his wife’s treatment toward him was devoid of respect and empathy. Kunal filed an appeal in Delhi high court
MUMBAI:Well known Celebrity Chef has been part of Master Chef for a long time and has gotten a lot of popularity from the show. The chef is now making headlines for his divorce from wife Ekta Kapur. The couple tied the knot in 2008 and have a son who was born in 2012. 

Kunal had appealed for Divorce from court citing that his wife’s treatment toward him was devoid of respect and empathy. Kunal filed an appeal in Delhi high court challenging a family court that was denying him divorce, stating he was making reckless, slanderous, humiliating, and baseless charges against a spouse in public constitutes cruelty. Delhi High Court has finally granted Kunal Divorce from his former wife.

Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Neena Bansal Krishna said, “In the light of the aforenoted facts of the present case, we find that the conduct of the respondent (wife) towards the appellant (husband) has been such that it is devoid of dignity and empathy towards him. When such is the nature of one spouse towards the other, it brings disgrace to the very essence of marriage and there exists no possible reason as to why he should be compelled to live while enduring the agony of living together.”

Kunal has appealed to the court that his wife disrespected his parents and insulted him on several occasions. The bench further stated, “It is relevant to mention here that within two years of marriage, the appellant has established himself as a celebrity chef, which is a reflection of his hard work and determination. Considering the aforesaid facts, it is only prudent to observe that these are mere allegations made by the respondent to disrepute the appellant in the eyes of the court and such unsubstantiated claims have the effect on one's reputation and therefore, amount to cruelty.”

Kunal was the judge on the MasterChef show in Season 1, 2, 3 and 5 and he skipped the seasons of 4, 6, 7 and 8.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-TOI 

