MasterChef India Season 7: Ranveer Brar reveals this magical secret of the show

MUMBAI: MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and the audience loves watching the show, as different people from around the country come on the show and showcase their cooking talent.

This time, the show has been airing on a new channel- Sony Television. It’s only been one week since the show has begun, and it’s doing extremely well.

The show is being judged by Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Garima Arora.

The show finally got its top 16 contestants who will compete with each other and will cook tasty dishes in tough challenges. The judges will taste their food, and whoever cooks the best will remain in the show, whereas the rest will get eliminated.

We have seen how the contestants are facing various challenges in each round and are impressing the judges with their cooking skills; while some are saved, a few of the contestants are in the danger zone.

In the upcoming episode, Ranveer Brar shared revealed in a video that during the elimination task, they have a got magic dish and that the home cook as got an advantage and the dish cannot be judged as the dish is very good.

Well, there is no doubt that the contestants are going all out to not get eliminated from the show and hence are giving their hundred percent.

It will be interesting to see how the contestants will fight it out and redeem themselves.

