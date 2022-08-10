MasterChef India Season 7: Wow! The finale week begins; contestants have to face the challenge of party platter; Gurkirat goofs up again

The show has reached its finale week and the contestants are giving their best so that they can win the show. The challenges are going to get tougher and the contestants will have to get more creative.
Gurkirat

MUMBAI :MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and the audience loves watching the show as various people from around the country participate in the show and showcase their cooking talent.

This time, the show has been airing on a new channel - Sony Television.  The show commenced this year and is doing well.

The show is being judged by Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Garima Arora.

The show finally got its top 10 contestants who compete with each other and cook tasty dishes in the tough challenges presented to them. The judges will taste their food, and whoever cooks the best will remain in the show, while the rest will get eliminated.

We have seen how the contestants are facing various challenges in each round and impress the judges with their cooking skills; while some are saved, some of the contestants are in the danger zone.

The show has finally entered the finale week and soon the winner of the show will be announced.

MasterChef Season 7: Priyanka gets eliminated; top chefs to guide contestants during the semi - finale week

In the upcoming episode, the contestants will have faced a challenge where they will have to complete a party platter and impress the judges.

Gurkirat will again make a mistake and Chef Vikas Khanna would come and see what's wrong and will help him out. 

Well, the challenges are going to get tougher as the contestant will have to place themself in the finale and only one of them would be winning the show.

Who among the finalist do you think would win the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

MasterChef India Season 7 : OH NO! Survana, Sachin, Priyanka, and Gurkirat find the black apron challenge tough as it's all about grilling one of them to say goodbye to the show today

