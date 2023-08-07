MasterChef India Season 8: Kya Baat Hai! Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna regain their position as judges of the show; chef Garima Arora wouldn’t be part of this season

MUMBAI: MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and the audience loves watching it as various people from around the country participate and showcase their cooking talent.

Last time, the show has been airing on a new channel - Sony Television. It commenced this year and is doing well.

The show was judged by Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Garima Arora.

The finale battle for the race was judged by Sanjeev Kapoor, where the contestants had to cook three meal dishes and whoever would impress the judges on taste, presentation and innovation would emerge as the winner of the show.

The final top three contestants of the show were Nayanjyoti Saikia, Santa Pawan Sharma and Suvarna Bagul.

Nayanjyoti emerged as the winner of the show, he won the golden chef coat with his name written on it. He also won Rupees 25 lakhs and took the trophy home.

Good news for the fans of MasterChef as the show is coming up with another season where Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar have regained their position as the judges of the show whereas judge Garima wouldn’t be part of this season, as she has just entered the world of motherhood.

There is no clarity about who would be the third judge on the show and the fans are eagerly waiting to know.

Both Ranveer and Vikas took on their social media account and shared the video of the upcoming season and informed the fans and audience about the audition that will begin soon.

MasterChef is one reality show that is loved by the audience as its a unique show based on cooking where everyone would get to know how to cook food in many different ways.

The judges will also teach them new techniques of cooking and train them on how to do certain things.

Well, it will be interesting to see what different and new would this new season offer as the fans are super excited about the new season.

Who would you want as the third judge of the show?

