MasterChef India Season 8 : Wow! Chef Vikas Khanna gives a glimpse of how he along with his co – judges Ranveer Brar and Pooja Dhingra celebrate Navratri with Falguni Pathak and Divya Khosala

MUMBAI: MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and the audience loves watching it as various people from around the country participate and showcase their cooking talent.

Last time, the show aired on a new channel - Sony Television and the last season was very successful.

The show was judged by Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Garima Arora and Nayanjyoti emerged as the winner of the show.

The new season has begun on Sony Liv and the audience has given it thumbs up and the contestants are quite talented.

(ALSO READ : Exciting! MasterChef India 7 finale: All you need to know about the contestants and prize money)

This season is being judged by Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Pooja Dhingra as we all know that Chef Vikas and Ranveer are best of friends and they get along like a house on fire and now Pooja is also getting along with them well.

Chef Vikas shared a social media video where one can see how the three of them have gone for Navratri and they are having a good time along with Divya Khosla Kumar and Falguni Pathak.

In the video one can see how the chef is preparing the special meal, to the judges clicking pictures and having a good time during this festive season.

Well, it’s good to see how the judges are mingling with each other which can be seen in the episodes also.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Exciting! MasterChef India 7 finale: All you need to know about the contestants and prize money)