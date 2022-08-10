MasterChef Season 7: “I have not only won the show, but also won the trust of my father; will soon start a business with Gurkirat” - Nayanjyoti Saikia, winner of the show

MUMBAI:MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and audience loves watching it as various people from around the country participate and showcase their cooking talent.

Today was the finale of the show where Chef Sanjeev Kapoor was the special guest. He would taste the food and announce the winner of the show.

The top three contestants were Nayanjyoti Saikia, Santa Pawan Sharma and Suvarna Bagul.

Nayanjyoti Saikia was announced as the winner of the show and he took the trophy home, along with the prize money of Rs. 25 Lakhs.

Tellychakkar got in touch with Nayanjyoti and asked him about how it feels to win the show. He spoke about his future plans and which judge he was afraid of hearing comments from.

How does it feel to become the winner of the show?

I didn’t expect to win the show. But after winning, I feel so good. I thought I wouldn’t get selected, but when I was and got the apron with my name on it, I used to pray not to get eliminated and that I get a chance to cook every week. Semi – finale happened and then the finals. When I reached the finale of the show, I go some confidence and now, I can’t believe I won the show.

How does it feel to meet and be judged by chef Sanjeev Kapoor?

I always wanted to meet Sanjeev Kapoor. It was like a dream. I never thought that I would meet him in MasterChef and he would taste the food I made. It is a big achievement for me. Since childhood, I used to watch his show and pen down all the recipes that he used to cook. Today, in the finale, the feeling of meeting him cannot be expressed.

Coming from a village and your father opposing to you becoming a chef, how has the victory been for your family?

Initially, my papa wasn’t agreeing to me becoming a chef, as he thought that there is no future in this. He wanted me to have a government job, but when the judges came to visit my father, he felt confident that something can happen. Whenever the show used to start, papa was the first one to on the television and watch me. He used to be the happiest. Papa always knew that I would win the show. I feel like I haven’t only won MasterChef, but also papa’s trust.

What are your future plans?

I would love to open a restaurant someday and take the Assamese tradition ahead. Hopefully, I would be successful. I will also talk to Gurkirat Singh Grover, so that we can start something together. He keeps calling to say that we will start a restaurant together.

Among the judges, who were you scared of and whom you thought were not that strict?

All the judges are good, but I used to be a bit scared of Chef Garima’s comments, as she is quite strict and she always wanted to know what thought went into preparing the food. That was a tough question to answer. Ranveer and Vikas were a little chilled out.

Well, there is no doubt that Nayanjyoti Saikia deserves to win the show as every dish he prepared was innovative and tasty. The judges couldn’t resist his food at times.

Congratulations! Nayanjyoti Saikia, Tellychakkar wishes you the best for your future.

