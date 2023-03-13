MasterChef season 7: Shocking! This is what contestants do off-set

MasterChef is one of the most loved cooking reality shows. We came across a video, where contestants are seen having some fun. Soon, the finale of the show will take place and we will get the winner of this season.
MASTERCHEF

MUMBAI :MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and the audience love watching the show as various people from around the country participate and showcase their cooking talent.

This time, the show has been airing on a new channel - Sony Television. It commenced this year and is doing well.

The show is being judged by Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Garima Arora.

It finally got its top 10 contestants, who compete with each other and cook tasty dishes in the tough challenges presented to them. The judges will taste their food, and whoever cooks the best will remain in the show, while the rest will get eliminated.

We have seen how the contestants face various challenges in each round and impress the judges with their cooking skills; while some are saved, some of the contestants are in the danger zone.

Also Read :  MasterChef Season 7: Priyanka gets eliminated; top chefs to guide contestants during the semi - finale week

In the previous episode, we have seen how Sachin, Suvarna, Priyanka, and Gurkirit were in the black apron challenge where they had to give a test on the grill. Everyone performed well and gave their hundred percent.

Now, we came across a few videos, where one can see how the contestants are having fun off–sets while pulling each other’s leg. 

Check out he videos below :

This shows how the contestants get along with each other and there is no enmity among each other and that can be seen in the episode as everyone is seen supporting each other.

Well, now in the upcoming episode, the contestants will be entering the Semi- finale round and all will be giving their best foot to mark their place in the finale of the show.

Who do you think will join Kamaldeep in the finale round?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also Read :  MasterChef India Season 7 : OH NO! Survana, Sachin, Priyanka, and Gurkirat find the black apron challenge tough as it’s all about grilling one of them to say goodbye to the show today

