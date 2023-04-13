MasterChef Season India Season 7: Wow! This is what Aruna Vijay is upto post her journey in the show

MasterChef Season 7 was one of the most successful and loved cooking reality shows. Aruna was one of the finalist and this is what she is up to post the show going off – air.
Aruna Vijay

MUMBAI : MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and audiences love watching it as various people from around the country participate and showcase their cooking talent.

The top four contestants were Nayanjyoti Saikia, Santa Pawan Sharma, Aruna Vijay and Suvarna Bagul.

Nayanjyoti Saikia emerged as the winner of the show.

Aruna, who was one of the finalists and was a strong contestant of the reality show.

Her unique style of cooking was South Indian and she used to put a certain flavor in all the dishes she prepared.

The judges used to give her good marks and also compliment her in all rounds.

For this, the show and the judges were trolled as the audience felt that they were biased against her. In a recent interview, she did say that she used to have sleepless nights thinking about it and wondered why people had problems with her.

But, in spite of that, she stood tall, faced all the criticisms and came out as a positive person.

Currently, Aruna has become a digital creator where she shoots and puts out all that she cooks. She shares the recipies with the fans and audience as well. 

Today, the kind of viewership she is receiving is unmatched and through this show, someone who was unknown as become a name who has a good fan following.

Well, there is no doubt that today Aruna is a known name for her dishes and her delectable South Indian cuisine.

