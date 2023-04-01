Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet’s Shagun Pandey aka Meet Ahlawat got injured on the set

Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting update from meet. We know how much our audience enjoys gathering little tidbits around their favorite stars. Shagun is a very witty person and the way he is back on the set and ready to work to bring the episode to our screens, is really commendable.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Wed, 01/04/2023 - 13:41
MUMBAI In a very short period of time, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey are the lead actors in the show. The audience adores their chemistry. Meet Hooda is facing a tough time now being trapped and held hostage and wills to fight the situation.

Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet has a gripping plot and managed to create a space for itself in the hearts of the audience. The audience eagerly awaits every episode.

However, we are of the understanding that the episodes of the show are not the only thing that interests our audience and they love to know what goes on off-camera on the show and what these Stars do when they aren’t shooting!

We came across a BTS post from the sets of the show!

Recently, Shagun Pandey shared a post from the sets of the show and though he is worse for wear, the actor continued shooting.

He informed of his injury and the upcoming track that they are shooting and how after getting the treatment he is back.

Check it out!

We hope it wasn’t a severe injury and the actor recovers soon!

What do you think of this video?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on the show, there was a terrorist threat on the show and Meet Ahlawat worries about his family trapped. Meet Hooda is tried with Chachi inside and held hostage along others.

Meet Ahlawat tries to get the police’s attention to do something about the same. Now, Meet Hooda is gathering everyone to fight against the bad guys and show them the power of the civilians.

Recently, Meet Ahlawat will be seen determined to get to Meet and doesn’t falter when he sees a snake in his path or gets hurt by a nail. He is firm to find his way into the hospital.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates on what goes on BTS on your favorite shows

About Author

