Meet Mouni Roy’s LOOK ALIKE!

06 May 2020 02:13 PM

MUMBAI: Mouni Roy has undoubtedly carved a niche for herself.

She has raised the bar higher with her acting chops. Having started with television, Mouni made her debut in Bollywood with Gold and has certainly proved that she is versatile.

She is also a very stylish actress and often shares beautiful pictures of herself to treat her followers and admirers.

Mouni is also very close to her family members, particularly her brother Mukhar Roy. The picture left everyone awestruck because of the unbelievable resemblance between the brother and sister. Mouni's brother is a student and his Instagram account is full of pictures with his gorgeous sister

However, this is the one we spotted on Mouni’s Instagram account… 


