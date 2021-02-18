Meet the BFFs from Barrister Babu sets

MUMBAI: Colors' popular show Barrister Babu which is based on social drama is witnessing lots of twists and turns in the story. The show recently witnessed a major dhamaka with Bondita hitting puberty track.

Well, the show is keeping the viewers hooked to the screen with its intriguing storyline. Apart from that, the viewers are also going to see how Anirudh and Bondita will move on in their lives as the story progresses. (Read here: Anirudh-Bondita CONSUMMATION track is supposed to receive negative feedback: Pallavi Mukherjee aka Sampoorna of Barrister Babu)

We have seen how the star cast of the show keep sharing some amazing BTS pictures and videos from the set.

Well, the pictures and videos shared by the cast go to prove that Aurra Bhattnagar has a BFF in actress Pallavi Mukherjee. They play the roles of Bondita and Sampoorna in the show. While initially they were shown to share a pure sisterly bond, now the dynamics of their relationship has changed as Sampoorna has turned into a negative character.

Actresses Aurra and Pallavi share a warm bond and social media is flodded with aww worthy pictures and videos of them.

Have a look at some of the posts:

Aren’t they super adorable?

(Also read: Barrister Babu: Anirudh and Bondita forced CONSUMMATION track receives NEGATIVE FEEDBACK from fans)