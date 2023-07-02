Meet Woh Toh Hai Albelaa’s Sayuri aka Hiba Nawab’s little Admirer here

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another BTS story from the show. Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of delivering TV updates from your favorite tv shows to your screens so you’ll don’t miss out on the happenings around them! Woh Toh Hai Albelaa has been entertaining the audience for quite some time now. The pair of Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab is loved by the masses. The show is witnessing heightened turmoil and Sayuri’s attempts at saving her daughter.

Also read: From Hiba Nawab to Rachana Mistry; check out their COOL collection of Winter-Wear

We know that audience diligently waits to capture every episode of Woh Toh Hai Albelaa on their TV screens and get engrossed in the plot.

However, we are of the opinion that our readers enjoy knowing what goes on behind the scenes and around their favorite TV stars just as much.

Similarly, now we came across a clip from the sets.

Hiba Nawab is all set to go on with her plan of revealing her identity to Kanha and find their daughter soon.

Hazel Shah plays Kuku on the show and seems close to her on-screen mother Hiba Nawab. The little munchkin shared a couple of stills from the set as they were dressed up for the wedding!

Check it out!

Hiba Nawab has the cutest little admirer as it is very evident in the pictures about how much Hazel adores Hiba!

What do you think of this awesome duo?

Do let us know your guesses in the comments below!

Meanwhile on the show, Sayuri is now upset with Vikrant for not taking care of her daughter and warns him that if anything were to happen to her daughter, he would have no leverage against her and she can leave, Vikrant pales at this.

We see that Kanha had visited Sayuri and his daughter, having no idea who she was and is now looking for more clues to draw the connection to Sayuri. Sayuri is now seen convincing Vikrant to get Mitthu for the wedding so that both their daughters are there in the wedding.

Later, Kanha is seen connecting the dots that Mithu is probably his and Sayuri’s daughter.

Also read: Hiba Nawab gets FURIOUS with This crew member on the sets of Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, read to know what happened

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates about what goes on BTS on your favorite shows.