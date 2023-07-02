Meet Woh Toh Hai Albelaa’s Sayuri aka Hiba Nawab’s little Admirer here

Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update from Woh Toh Hai Albelaa. Sayuri is now upset with Vikrant for not taking care of her daughter and warns him that if anything were to happen to her daughter, he would have no leverage against her and she can leave, Vikrant pales at this.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 02/07/2023 - 17:36
Meet Woh Toh Hai Albelaa’s Sayuri aka Hiba Nawab’s little Admirer here

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another BTS story from the show. Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of delivering TV updates from your favorite tv shows to your screens so you’ll don’t miss out on the happenings around them! Woh Toh Hai Albelaa has been entertaining the audience for quite some time now. The pair of Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab is loved by the masses. The show is witnessing heightened turmoil and Sayuri’s attempts at saving her daughter.

Also read:  From Hiba Nawab to Rachana Mistry; check out their COOL collection of Winter-Wear

We know that audience diligently waits to capture every episode of Woh Toh Hai Albelaa on their TV screens and get engrossed in the plot.

However, we are of the opinion that our readers enjoy knowing what goes on behind the scenes and around their favorite TV stars just as much.

Similarly, now we came across a clip from the sets.

Hiba Nawab is all set to go on with her plan of revealing her identity to Kanha and find their daughter soon.

Hazel Shah plays Kuku on the show and seems close to her on-screen mother Hiba Nawab. The little munchkin shared a couple of stills from the set as they were dressed up for the wedding!

Check it out!

Hiba Nawab has the cutest little admirer as it is very evident in the pictures about how much Hazel adores Hiba!

What do you think of this awesome duo?

Do let us know your guesses in the comments below!

Meanwhile on the show, Sayuri is now upset with Vikrant for not taking care of her daughter and warns him that if anything were to happen to her daughter, he would have no leverage against her and she can leave, Vikrant pales at this.

We see that Kanha had visited Sayuri and his daughter, having no idea who she was and is now looking for more clues to draw the connection to Sayuri. Sayuri is now seen convincing Vikrant to get Mitthu for the wedding so that both their daughters are there in the wedding.

Later, Kanha is seen connecting the dots that Mithu is probably his and Sayuri’s daughter.

Also read:  Hiba Nawab gets FURIOUS with This crew member on the sets of Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, read to know what happened

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates about what goes on BTS on your favorite shows.

BTS TV news Woh Toh Hai Albelaa TV shows gossip BTS UPDATE Shaheer Sheikh Kanha Sayuri Hiba Nawab BTS Star Bharat TellyChakkar Spoiler Alert Pallavi Pradhan Aparna Dixit Dharti Bhatt Vaishnavi Ganatra BTS TV gossip
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 02/07/2023 - 17:36

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara ready to mend broken ties with Kairav and Aarohi
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Master Chef Season 7: The contestants take the truck challenge as they serve guests and earn money; judges put them on a tough sport
MUMBAI :MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and the audience loves watching the show as...
Mandar Chandwadkar aka Aatmaram Bhide changes his name on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Details inside
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. For more than 14 years,...
Check out These hot looks of Pishachini fame Harsh Rajput
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. This time we have our eyes set on some of...
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are married, confirms the wedding horse owner
MUMBAI :A few hours ago, videos of band, horse and the baaraat decorations entering Suryagarh, Jaisalmer had made it to...
Recent Stories
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are married, confirms the wedding horse owner
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are married, confirms the wedding horse owner

Latest Video

Related Stories
Master Chef Season 7: The contestants take the truck challenge as they serve guests and earn money; judges put them on a tough
Master Chef Season 7: The contestants take the truck challenge as they serve guests and earn money; judges put them on a tough sport
Mandar Chandwadkar aka Aatmaram Bhide changes his name on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Details inside
Mandar Chandwadkar aka Aatmaram Bhide changes his name on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Details inside
Can two pieces of paper rip apart the Wagle family? Find out more this week on Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya
Can two pieces of paper rip apart the Wagle family? Find out more this week on Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya
Everyone Deserves a Best-Friend like Pandya Store’s Rishita aka Simran Budharup; here’s why we say so
Everyone Deserves a Best-Friend like Pandya Store’s Rishita aka Simran Budharup; here’s why we say so
Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Mohit aka Bharat Ahlawat gets into an Intellectual discussion with This little Munchkin, check out
Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Mohit aka Bharat Ahlawat gets into an Intellectual discussion with This little Munchkin, check out
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Suresh Raina with wife Priyanka Chaudhary, Deepak Chahar along with wife Jaya Bhardwaj and Aak
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Suresh Raina with wife Priyanka Chaudhary, Deepak Chahar along with wife Jaya Bhardwaj, and Aakash Chopra with wife Akshi Mathur to grace the show