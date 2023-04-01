Megha Chakraborty gets compared to Shah Rukh Khan, for this reason, find out what it is

Megha, who has a huge fan base, loves to share glimpses from not only the sets of her shows but also when she is not shooting on her social media pages.Recently the Imlie actress shared an amusing picture where she is being compared to the Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan…
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/04/2023 - 13:36
Megha Chakraborty gets compared to Shah Rukh Khan, for this reason, find out what it is

MUMBAI : Megha Charakorty has been one of the most popular faces of Indian Television. The actress has been part of some of the well-known TV shows like Badii Devrani, Krishna Chali London, Swaraj and many more. She is currently ruling the Tv screens with his performance in the titular role of the hit show Imlie. She was last seen in Kaatelal and Sons, which was loved by the audience.

Also Read- Imlie’s Imlie aka Megha Chakraborty shares some BTS moments from the show, check out

Fans love to see a glimpse of what their favorite stars are like in real life too. Megha, who has a huge fan base, loves to share glimpses from not only the sets of her shows but also when she is not shooting on her social media pages.

Recently the Imlie actress shared an amusing picture where she is being compared to the Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan, as she is seen in his patent pose of spreading his hands. Check out the post here;

What do you think of the picture?

Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read- Megha Chakraborty captures the KILLER Smiles of her Co-stars from Imlie

Meanwhile, the current track of Imlie revolves around Imlie finding out that Atharva is not in love with her but with someone else, leaving her devastated. Atharva who is in love with Chini, is left heartbroken by her as the latter is to marry someone else. Imlie then returns to help him get over his broken heart. The show is about to have a lot of new drama and twists to keep the audiences engaged. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Megha Chakraborty Shah Rukh Khan Kaatelal and Sons Imlie Badii Devrani Krishna Chali London Swaraj Rudra TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/04/2023 - 13:36

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Seerat Kapoor says, “Audience has been very expressive about wanting to watch a film which just entertains them” – Exclusive
MUMBAI :Seerat Kapoor made her Bollywood debut last year with the film Maarrich which also starred Tusshar Kapoor in...
Sexy! Ujda Chaman actress Pankhuri Gidwani is too hot to handle in these pictures
MUMBAI :Actress Pankhuri Gidwani has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time with her acting. No doubt...
Exclusive! Sarfarosh actor Ali Khan roped in for the movie Gadar 2
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some exclusive information coming from the...
Hot! Check out the gorgeous bikinis slayed by Aahana Kumra
MUMBAI :Aahana Kumra is a feature film, television, and theatre actress. Kumra is known for her small screen debut in...
Exclusive! Vishal Chaudhary roped in for Star Bharat’s Meri Saas Bhoot Hai
MUMBAI :Star Bharat is a one-stop destination for intriguing content and entertainment-filled dramas. With viewers'...
Recent Stories
Seerat Kapoor says, “Audience has been very expressive about wanting to watch a film which just entertains them” – Exclusive
Seerat Kapoor says, “Audience has been very expressive about wanting to watch a film which just entertains them” – Exclusive

Latest Video

Related Stories
Exclusive! Vishal Chaudhary roped in for Star Bharat’s Meri Saas Bhoot Hai
Exclusive! Vishal Chaudhary roped in for Star Bharat’s Meri Saas Bhoot Hai
Star Plus’ Rajjo goes the ‘Ram-Leela’way, Check out the intimacy
Star Plus’ Rajjo goes the ‘Ram-Leela’ way, check out the romance 
Sahiba aka Himanshi Parashar shares some pictures from her collab with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Sahiba aka Himanshi Parashar shares some pictures from her collab with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Shivangi Joshi sings a beautiful song dedicating to THIS special person
Shivangi Joshi sings a beautiful song dedicating to THIS special person
Kavita Banerjee reveals a shocking thing Maera Mishra did at the dinner table
Kavita Banerjee reveals a shocking thing Maera Mishra did at the dinner table
Bigg Boss 16 : Shiv Thakare hits a milestone during his journey in the show
Bigg Boss 16 : Shiv Thakare hits a milestone during his journey in the show