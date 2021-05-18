Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali fame Sai Ketan Rao comments on co-star Shivangi Khedkar's picture in Raghav Rao's style

MUMBAI: Star Plus' newly launched show Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali is currently ruling several hearts.

The show has become everyone's favourite in no time.

South actors Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar are playing the lead roles of Raghav and Pallavi on Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali.

Sai has become the heartthrob of the nation and fans are loving to see his swag as Raghav Rao while Shivangi who plays the role of Pallavi is being loved for her stellar performance.

ALSO READ: Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali: Raghav learns that Pallavi is INNOCENT

While fans adore Shivangi for her cute looks and million-dollar smile, Sai is being loved for his handsome and dashing looks.

The current track of Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali shows how Raghav and Pallavi got married under unforeseen circumstances and both are willing to avenge each other.

However, amid all the revenge drama, the viewers are loving to see Raghav and Pallavi's cute nok-jhok and also some romantic moments.

Well, that day is not far when Raghav and Pallavi will express their love for each other and unite forever.

We all know that Raghav refers to Pallavi as Saree Ka Dukan on Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali and fans love it. Meanwhile, Pallavi refers to Raghav as Ghamandi Rao.

It seems Sai aka Raghav took his character too seriously off-screen and commented on Shivangi Khedkar's picture in Raghav Rao style.

Take a look:

Well, Shivangi also responded to Sai Ketan Rao's comment in Pallavi's style.

Take a look:

Their social media banter is just too cute.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali fame Sai Ketan Rao reveals his alternate profession which will make you fall in love with him