Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali fame Sai Ketan Rao reveals his alternate profession which will make you fall in love with him

MUMBAI: South sensation Sai Ketan Rao is all over social media ever since Star Plus' show Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali has hit the small screen.

The actor is seen playing the lead role of Raghav Rao on the show and slaying it like a boss.

Sai Ketan Rao has become everyone's favourite in no time for his character. Kudos to his mind-blowing performance!

From his personality to the way he carries himself in Raghav's character, fans are loving every bit of this handsome hunk.

ALSO READ: Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali: Raghav becomes a makeover artist to help Pallavi

Well, Sai has garnered a huge fan base in no time and there's no doubt about it.

Fans are now curious to know every single detail about him.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Sai Ketan Rao opened up about various things related to his personal and professional lives.

While Sai is doing quite well in his acting career, we asked him if he ever thought about having an alternate career/profession.

Sai said, ''If not acting, I would have opened a small restaurant. I am a pizza lover.''

Well, Sai Ketan Rao has definitely given us another reason to love him.

Just like him, his alternate profession is just too amazing.

We are sure the diehard fans of Sai Ketan Roa and pizza lovers are going to be thrilled to learn this.

Well, we will be waiting for the day when Sai Ketan Rao launches his own pizza joint which will only be filled with his diehard fans and of course, pizza lovers.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Sai Ketan Rao on bagging Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali: Getting the role of Raghav was rather a tough one and a long way