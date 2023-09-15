Melissa Pais on Yash Patnaik's Baazi Ishq Ki: My role brings in a comic element

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/20/2023 - 04:00
Melissa

MUMBAI: Actress Melissa Pais, who is part of Yash Patnaik's Baazi Ishq Ki, says that her role is very special to her. Her character, who provides comic relief in the story, is someone who she relates to.

“I believe it brings a comic element that provides relief to the audience from all the drama. I've been doing comedy for more than half of my career, and I really love it. I hope the audience enjoys it as much as I do and showers me with their love, as always,” she says.

She adds, “For my look, I am wearing a glamorous sari. I usually do my own makeup, so it doesn't take me too long to get ready—about half an hour, including hair, makeup, and changing into my sari with jewelry. I've been doing my makeup for years, so I've become quite good at it. My character, Chanda, often finds herself in foot-in-mouth situations, which is something I can relate to, just like Melissa. I love making people laugh and being a bit mischievous. I'm a talkative person, just like Chanda. So, there are many similarities between me and my character. I've only been shooting for two days, but I'm already loving it. Let's hope for the best.”

She says she loves to be part of the show. “It's just been a few days since I joined the show. Technically, this marks my comeback to daily soaps after nearly five years. I took a break around 2018 to travel the world, and then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, extending my break. I'm thankful for this opportunity after such a long hiatus, and I genuinely hope it goes well. Let's hope for the best.”

Talking about working with Yash and Mamta Patnaik, she says, “I know Yash from our days on CID when he was working with Fireworks, about 15 years ago. It's impressive how he's successfully established a production house. While I haven't met Mamta in person yet, we've been friends on Facebook for a long time. I've enjoyed her anecdotes and writings. I'm looking forward to meeting her.”   Meanwhile, she says that the TV industry has changed over the years. “The TV industry has evolved significantly. I'm returning to it after five years, so it's a bit early for me to comment comprehensively. Nonetheless, there have been some incredible shows on TV. For me, TV is my comfort zone; it's what I know best—acting. I hope TV continues to evolve, and we get to explore diverse and amazing content,” she says, adding, “About OTT platforms, there have been some remarkable shows. However, personally, some of the offers I've received have been a bit too bold, and I'm a bit shy when it comes to intimate scenes on screen. While I don't judge those who do it, it's not something I'm comfortable with. I did one clean OTT comedy show, which was great. I'm open to OTT, but I hope to find a role that aligns with my preferences soon.”

Melissa Pais Yash Patnaik Baazi Ishq Ki Chanda Mamta Patnaik CID Pritam Pyare Aur Woh Har Shaakh Pe Ullu Baithaa Hai Khatmal E Ishq TellyChakkarTellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/20/2023 - 04:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Vineet Raina joins the cast of Sony SAB's Dil Diyaan Gallaan as Rohan - a dangerous and manipulative character
MUMBAI :  Sony SAB’s heartfelt show, Dil Diyaan Gallaan, is a show about a family torn apart by emotional...
Exclusive! “When I got the script, I read all 10 episode in one go” - Kritika Kamra on her show Bambai Meri Jaan
MUMBAI: Actress Kritika Kamra is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in acting space. We have...
Anupamaa: Realisation! A tragic accident makes Samar realise the importance of loved ones
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
What! Sheezan Khan breaks silence if he was offered the show Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul post his release from jail
MUMBAI:  Sheezan Khan is one of the known actors on television and he rose to fame with his stint in Ali Baba as he was...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh no! Parth takes a big decision, to affect the Birla family name
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Exclusive! Sheezan Khan talks about the fight between Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam and reveals if he thinks the show was biased to some contestants
MUMBAI :  Sheezan Khan is one of the known actors on television and he rose to fame with his stint in Ali Baba as he...
Recent Stories
Vishal
Shocking! Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj talks about Imran Khan conditioned to believe as a bad actor; Says ‘We are a little biased’
Latest Video
Related Stories
CID
Wow! Team CID re- unites for THIS special reason
Yogendra
Actor Yogendra Kumeria seen in Yash Patnaik's Gauna: I watch my show after I come home!
Baazi Ishq Ki
Exclusive! Inspire Film’s Baazi Ishq Ki to go on a seasonal break, last episdoe to air on THIS date, read to find out
Rakesh
Rakesh Pandey: Expectations are very high from Baazi Ishq Ki, and we all are working hard to live up to it!
Indian TV show
Whoa! This is the world’s longest running Indian TV show with 16000 episodes and its not KBC, Bigg Boss or Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Rohit Purohit
Rohit Purohit opens up on being part of Yash Patnaik's Gauna- Ek Pratha