Mera Balam Thanedar actress Shruti Choudhary reveals having 'Two moms' on the set; Here's why?

Fans adore them for the chemistry they have on screen. The current storyline of the show is about Bulbul juggling her responsibilities as a minor and her mother-in-law Sulakshna's expectations of her.
Shruti

MUMBAI : Fans are enthralled with Shruti Choudhary and Shagun Pandey's portrayals of Bulbul and Veer in ‘Mera Balam Thanedaar.’ Fans adore them for the chemistry they have on screen. The current storyline of the show is about Bulbul juggling her responsibilities as a minor and her mother-in-law Sulakshna's expectations of her.

Also read: Exclusive! Siddharth Dhanda aka Ratan of Mera Balam Thanedaar talks about what drove him in signing the project and reveals if he would do a reality show in future

Off-screen, though, Shruti's relationship with her co-star Supriya Shukla who plays her mother-in-law in the show is considerably different. Their relationship is filled with love, anxiety, and excessive pampering.

Recently, Shruti shared her thoughts about her collaboration with Supriya Shukla and expressed her appreciation for the maternal care she gets on set.

Shruti stated, "I feel like I have two moms on the set looking after me," highlighting how Supriya serves her with home-cooked meals, fostering a sense of family. Shruti is pampered and considers Supriya as more than simply a co-star rather, as a mentor who helped get her first main role on TV.

Despite the on-screen tension between their characters, Shruti and Supriya share a warm relationship off-screen, often capturing their moments together through social media. The upcoming episodes promise more drama as Sulakshna scolds Bulbul, with Veer's attempts to defend her facing criticism.

Amidst the escalating tensions, a new plot unfolds with Drishti's plan to set the house on fire, while Bulbul and Veer share a tender moment during the preparation for Rudra-Abhishek.

Mera Balam Thanedaar airs exclusively on COLORS Monday through Friday at 9:30 p.m. In her portrayal of the disciplined but sensitive Sulakshna Singh, Supriya Shukla offered her thoughts on the role, characterizing Sulakshna as a strong woman with a loving heart.

Also read: Mera Balam Thandedaar: OMG! Vardhan and Vishesh scold Bulbul, Veer shouts at her

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

