MESMERIZING! Channa Mereya fame Karan Wahi's LUXURIOUS abode spells elegance and class

Apart from giving a sneak peek of his plush vanity, Karan Wahi has also given several glimpses of his beautiful abode.

Mumbai :Television's handsome hunk Karan Wahi made a smashing comeback on small screens after a long time with a lead role in Star Bharat's Channa Mereya.

The actor is seen portraying the character of Aditya Raj Singh who is a chef by profession.

Well, the viewers are in love with Karan's character and also his on-screen pairing with actress Niyati Fatnani.

Karan has been constantly sharing glimpses from the set on his Instagram account as he hangs out with his co-stars.

We had previously given you the glimpses of Karan's vanity on the sets of his show and it was beautiful as one can imagine.

Apart from giving a sneak peek of his plush vanity, Karan has also given several glimpses of his beautiful abode.

Karan is very fond of white color and we can see the same in his beautiful apartment.

Channa Mereya is bankrolled by Mamta and Yash Patnaik's Beyond Dreams.

Karan is known for his performances in shows like Remix, Dill Mill Gaye, Kasamh Se, Shraddha, Baat Humari Pakki Hai, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Jee Le Zara, Teri Meri Love Stories, Kahani Hamari...Dil Dosti Deewanepan Ki among others.

Channa Mereya also stars Vishvapreet Kaur, Kanwalpreet Singh, Harpal Singh Sokhi, Shakti Anand, Shardul Pandit, Puneet Issar, Ashish Kaul, Jasleen Singh, Aanya Rawal, Tanushree Kaushal, Dhriti Goenka, Mamta Verma, Dhantejas Singh among others.

What do you think about Karan's abode? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

