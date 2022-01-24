MESMERIZING! A sneak peek into Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Nakuul Mehta's LAVISH abode that is no less than a dream

MUMBAI: Nakuul Mehta is currently slaying in the role of Ram Kapoor in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

The actor is being loved for his fine acting chops and his on-screen pairing with Disha Parmar is being highly appreciated by the viewers.

Nakuul is one of the top-rated actors on the small screens.

Apart from being an amazing actor, Nakuul is known for his amazing personality.

The actor is known for his stylish looks and great personality that can make anyone go weak in the knees.

We have seen actors often share several posts on social media where they give a sneak peek into their personal space.

A lot of celebrities have shared some amazing pictures and videos of their lavish abodes that are no less than a dream.

Nakuul and his wife Jankee Parekh live in a dreamy house and the couple has given several glimpses of the same.

So, let's take a look at Nakuul's lavish Mumbai home:

What's your take on Nakuul's house? Tell us in the comments.

