Milind Soman opens up on the huge age gap between him and his wife Ankita Konwar

MUMBAI: Milind Soman, who tied the knot with his girlfriend Ankita Konwar last year, has opened up on the huge age difference between him and his wife.



Even though people love seeing them break the conventional ways, some have also criticized them for the age gap. Now, in a recent advertisement for a toothpaste brand, Milind and Ankita have opened up about their relationship and what their views are on the age gap. In the video, Milind reads comments from trolls on social media who call him and his wife names. One comment reads, “Ankita should call him Papaji,” to which Milind winks and jokingly replies, “She does, sometimes.” Milind also addresses the age gap and says that it is a huge age gap of 26 years and is the difference between his age and his mother’s age. He also thinks that there should be no barriers when two people are in love.



He opined, “I think there should not be any barriers. I think everybody should be free to choose who they love and who they like and that should be based just on feelings that they have in the heart, it should have nothing to do with the society.”