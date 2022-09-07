Whoa! Milind Soman starrer popular TV series Captain Vyom is all set to comeback but with a TWIST, details inside

MUMBAI: 1998 show Captain Vyom starring Milind Soman is all set for a comeback in part film and part web series format. Indian film critic Taran Adarsh shared a post in which he revealed that the old Doordarshan television show Captain Vyom is making a comeback on television.

He also wrote a big caption where he shared that the show will make a comeback with a modern twist and the makers of Shaktiman will produce it. He captioned the picture and wrote “'CAPTAIN VYOM' TO RETURN IN A MODERN-DAY AVATAR... #CaptainVyom - a popular TV show created by #KetanMehta in the 90s - is set for a modern-day avatar...

After sharing the news fans go gaga over it as they hear the news. One of the fans wrote “@sidmalhotra is the best choice as Captain Vyom! Handsome, Talented, Outsider! He has a persona of Charming Superhero or say SuperSoldier!

@milindrunning will always be the OG! He should be shown as Father or Godfather of new Captain Vyom!”, another fan says “Wow.. nostalgia vyom” and one more person comments “@kartikaaryan is a suitable choice for the movie/Series.”

Captain Vyom was an Indian Tv superhero series from 1998, which was directed by Ketan Mehta on Doordarshan. It starred Milind Soman, Kartika Rane, Madhu Sapre, Rahul Bose, Tom Alter, Rahul Singh, and other TV actors.

