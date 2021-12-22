Minakshi Kashyup joins Star Plus’ Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey

MUMBAI: Star Plus is all set to roll out a new show titled Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey. Produced by Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment, the show is an enduring journey of two contrasting personalities in the backdrop of a Large Joint Indian Family featuring talented actors Manan Joshi (as Anubhav) and Yesha Rughani (as Gungun) in key roles.

We have learnt that Bengali actress Minakshi Kashyup has been roped in for the show. She will play Yesha’s designer in the show.

As reported by us, Minakshi will also be seen in Sony SAB’s Maddam Sir (Read here: Exclusive: Meenakshi Mani and Minakshi Kashyup in Sony SAB’s Maddam Sir)

Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey also stars Delnaaz Irani, Mehul Nisar, Nishigandha Wad, Rajeev Kumar, Sonia Sharma, Akshita Tiwari, Gaurav Raj Puri, Anuj Khurana, Yamini Singh and many more.

Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment currently bankrolls Choti Sarrdaarni on Colors, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on Star Plus and Kaamnaa on Sony TV.

Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se will air from 3 January 2022, at the 7 PM slot.