Minal Mogam to enter Kasauti Zindagi Kay

It is only a while back that we reported about actor Mridul Das will replace Karan Bhanushali as Mahesh Sharma in Star Plus’ Kasauti Zindagi Kay, and now we have yet another update from the show. (Read Here: Mridul Das to replace Karan Bhanushali in Kasauti Zindagi Kay )

TellyChakkar was the first one to report about actors like Aditi Sanwal, Amit Raghuvanshi, Kunal Thakur, Parull Chaudhry and Sumaiya Khan bagging the show.

Now, the latest update is that actress Minal Mogam will also be a part of Kasauti Zindagi Kay. She will be playing Mahesh’s wife in the show. She will be quite bossy and will have an upper hand over Mahesh. She will not leave any chance to demean Mahesh and Sharma family.

Minal has been a part of shows like Udaan and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

We couldn’t connect with her for a comment.

Currently, the plot of the show revolves around Prerna returning to Anurag’s life after eight years to take revenge.

The show has Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernendes, Karan Singh Grover, Nivedita Basu, Shubhavi Choksey and Aamna Sharif in prominent roles.

