News

Minal Mogam to enter Kasauti Zindagi Kay

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
17 Mar 2020 11:11 AM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is on a roll!

It is only a while back that we reported about actor Mridul Das will replace Karan Bhanushali as Mahesh Sharma in Star Plus’ Kasauti Zindagi Kay, and now we have yet another update from the show. (Read Here: Mridul Das to replace Karan Bhanushali in Kasauti Zindagi Kay )

TellyChakkar was the first one to report about actors like Aditi Sanwal, Amit Raghuvanshi, Kunal Thakur, Parull Chaudhry and Sumaiya Khan bagging the show.

Now, the latest update is that actress Minal Mogam will also be a part of Kasauti Zindagi Kay. She will be playing Mahesh’s wife in the show. She will be quite bossy and will have an upper hand over Mahesh. She will not leave any chance to demean Mahesh and Sharma family.

Minal has been a part of shows like Udaan and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

We couldn’t connect with her for a comment.

Currently, the plot of the show revolves around Prerna returning to Anurag’s life after eight years to take revenge.

The show has Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernendes, Karan Singh Grover, Nivedita Basu, Shubhavi Choksey and Aamna Sharif in prominent roles.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags Star Plus Kasauti Zindagi Kay Minal Mogam Karan Bhanushali Mridul Das Mahesh Sharma Aditi Sanwal Amit Raghuvanshi Kunal Thakur Parull Chaudhry Sumaiya Khan Udaan Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Parth Samthaan Erica Fernendes Karan Singh Grover Nivedita Basu Shubhavi Choksey Aamna Sharif TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Red Carpet: Zee Cine Awards 2020

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here