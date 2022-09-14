Mind-blowing! From owning a luxurious car to living in a plush apartment; Jhalak Dikhhlaa Jaa season 10’s Gashmeer Mahajani’s lifestyle is worth taking a peek at!

MUMBAI: Actor Gashmeer Mahajani is currently ruling several hearts with his performance in Colors TV’s – Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. Ever since it was revealed that the actor is going to take part in the show the fans were all gaga over him. Well, from the first episode of the show the actor is catering to the audience’s attention. Recently the actor got a chance to sit on the golden chair because of his super dance performance, which impressed the judges – Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi and Madhuri Dixit Nene.

On the show, along with the rest of the contestants, he is competing with his extended relative and sister – Amruta Khanvilkar too. And in the last episode, both of them scored equally.

Prior to this show, Gashneer has been part of several Marathi projects. In Hindi projects, he was last seen in Star Plus’ Imlie as Aditya Tripathi starring opposite Sumbul Toqueer Khan aka Imlie.

The talented actor has been a part of the television industry for more than a decade now and never fails to entertain his audiences.

So, here in this piece of information, we bring to you some amazing things about Gashmeer’s life, which will be a delight for the fans.

The actor was born on the 8th of June, 1985 and he hails from Pune, Maharashtra, belonging to a Maharashtrian family.

It is believed that the actor’s name is related to Hanumanji.

He studied in Abhinava Vidyalaya, Pune and graduated from BMCC college. He was a basketball player during his school days.

During his early days, his house was on mortgage, but his Dance Academy and Events Management company named - 'GRM Dance Studio' which he started at the age of 15 helped him to clear the debts.

His family includes his father – Ravindra Mahajani who is part of the Marathi film industry, and his mother Madhu Mahajani along with his family member Gauri Deshmukh.

Because of his looks, the actor bagged 7th rank in The Most Desirable Men of Maharashtra in 2020.

He stays in a very lavish house in Mumbai and owns an Audi car. His estimated net worth is 1-2crore.

He is a pet lover and loves to travel on hill stations. Gashmeer loves bike riding, and loves to eat and drink Indian food, chocolates, burgers, ice cream, and juice.

His favourite celebs include Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Arijit Singh and Neha Kakkar.

