Mishkat Varma opens up about the success of his on-screen chemistry with Sumbul Touqeer; Says ‘The reason we have really good chemistry’

In addition to receiving praise for his role as Adhiraj on the program, Mishkat also receives recognition for his fantastic rapport with co-star Sumbul Touqeer. In a recent interview, the actor talked about the same topic with the popular news portal.
MUMBAI : Mishkat Varma has been a part of the acting profession for over ten years. Even though he has performed in several plays throughout the years, his current drama, Kavya-Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon, has proven to be the much-needed recognition for him as an actor. In addition to receiving praise for his role as Adhiraj on the program, Mishkat also receives recognition for his fantastic rapport with co-star Sumbul Touqeer. In a recent interview, the actor talked about the same topic with the popular news portal.

Speaking about how their friendship off-screen is fostering magic on screen, Mishkat Varma stated that working with Sumbul Touqeer is a pleasure because she is laid back and unconcerned. He said, “It’s been a breeze. Sumbul is a very good friend and it is important for me to have a bond with my co-star. She has a good sense of humor. She doesn’t get offended by my jokes and that’s my way of warming up with a person. The reason we have really good chemistry is that we are really good friends.”

Mishkat also discusses the development of his character, Adhiraj in Kavya-Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon, as well as the realistic approach taken by the filmmakers with the plot. According to him, Adhiraj's role on Indian TV differs from that of other male stars since he doesn't talk about staying at home, owning massive firms, and closing transactions worth Rs 500 crore. “We are trying to keep it as raw as we can. In the coming episodes, viewers will get to see what Adhiraj’s true calling is and what he might be doing in the future episodes,” the Nisha Aur Uske Cousins actor continued.

 Jazbaa - Ek Kavya Ek Junoon's distinct storytelling style has allowed it to maintain audience engagement. The main characters of the show, Mishkat Varma and Sumbul Touqeer, tell the narrative of a female IAS official and her hardships. It may be seen digitally on the SonyLIV app and on Sony Entertainment Television every Monday through Friday at 7:30 p.m.

