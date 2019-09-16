News

Mohit Malik and his wife Addite’s THROWBACK picture from their ROKA CEREMONY will AMAZE YOU!

16 Sep 2019 08:39 PM

MUMBAI: Mohit Malik and Addite are one of the most loved television couples of teledom.

While Mohit is loved for his stint in Star Plus show Kulfi Kumarr Bajewala, Addite runs her homely café in suburban Mumbai. They often keep sharing posts about their venture and their love for each ther. And now, Additie gives us a throwback of the time when they had their roka ceremony.

Mohit and Addite sure look very different now compared to what they looked like in their younger days! There are some more celebrities too who happen to amaze us with their then and now pictures. Check them out! 



Which celebrity couple surprises you the most?
