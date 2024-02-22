Mohit Malik breaks his silence on Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si going off air

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is one of the most loved and successful shows on television and a few days back the fans were shocked with the news of the show going off - air. Now Mohit Malik has come out and shared his feelings on what he thinks about the show going off - air.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 02/22/2024 - 18:45
Mohit

MUMBAI: Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is a new serial that has gone on air on Star Plus just a month ago and the audience have given it a thumbs up.

The show is produced by Rajan Shahi under the banner of Director's Kut Productions.

Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe are the leads of the show and the fans are loving this new pair.

The serial just began a few months ago and was doing good and suddenly the fans got shocking news that the show is going off - air in spite of having a decent TRP ratings.

The fans had shared their disappointment and questioned the makers and the channel for taking this decision as they felt it was unfair.

Now the lead of the show Mohit Malik shared his feelings on the show going off - air.

He took to Social media and told the fans how he knows that they are disappointed and how things weren't in his hands.

ALSO READ :Exclusive! Mohit Malik talks about his bond with co – star Sayli Salunkhe and reveals the challenging part of playing Kunal

The actor said "I know all of you are disappointed and I apologize it's not my fault but still I do. It's not my choice nor my decision, but if a good show is taken off - air which was doing so well, I know it hurts the audience. I have messaged around the world Pakistan, Sri - lanka and the USA and of course our own country India. All of our viewers talking about how unfair this decision is for Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si to go off - air"

He further wrote"I know we have been slot leaders, we have been in the top seven shows on Indian Television, but remember I am an actor and doing my job, it's never in the actors' hands, we go on to the set and give our hundred percent. You watch us and shower us with love, but the show's fate of being on air - off air is a decision beyond us. I am entertained to you all and I promise our journey shall continue. Remember, every end shall bring a new beginning"

Well, there is no doubt that the fans and the audience would miss the show and the love story of Vandana and Kunal.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Exclusive! Mohit Malik talks about his bond with co – star Sayli Salunkhe and reveals the challenging part of playing Kunal

Mohit Malik Sayli Salunkhe Romiit Raaj Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Garvita Sadhwani Arisht Jain Ujwala Jog Yatin Karyekar Kulfi Kumar Bajewala Rajan Shahi Directors Kut Rajan Shahi Shows YRKKH TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 02/22/2024 - 18:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Akka Saheb fails to instigate Ishaan against Savi
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Article 370 review: Yami Gautam starrer packs a punch with its hard-hitting subject
MUMBAI: Movie Article 370 that has Yami Gautam in the leading role has finally all set for the fans. The movie that...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Nishikant feels undervalued
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Sunny Deol starrer 'Lahore 1947: Woah! This Mirzapur actor joins the cast
MUMBAI: Actor Ali Fazal, recognized for his notable performances in projects like 'Mirzapur', the 'Fukrey' series, and...
Karam Rajpal: Amazing! Overcoming setback on 'Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak' sets
MUMBAI: Actor Karam Rajpal faced a minor setback while shooting for an action sequence on the set of 'Qayaamat Se...
Raisinghani vs Raisinghani: EXCLUSIVE! This was Jennifer Winget’s reaction to Eklavya Sood’s role
MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi are an ideal on-screen pair for a lot of people in the audience and as soon as...
Recent Stories
Yami
Article 370 review: Yami Gautam starrer packs a punch with its hard-hitting subject
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Karam
Karam Rajpal: Amazing! Overcoming setback on 'Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak' sets
DANCE DEEWANE
Dance Deewane: Kya Baat Hai! Divansh Kumar and Harsha’s emotional performance leave the judges and Munawar Faruqui in tears
Amitabh Bachchan
Bigg Boss, KBC: Here's how Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan skyrocketed India's two biggest reality shows
Debina Bonnerjee
Gurmeet Chaudhary birthday: Wife Debina Bonnerjee shares heartfelt note with celebration video - WATCH
1
Vanshaj: EXCLUSIVE! ‘Srishti is not a politician but a politician-maker, just like a king-maker’, says Utkarsha Naik
JHALAK DIKHHLA JAA SEASON 11
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: Exclusive! Guru Randhawa, Saiee Manjrekar to grace the show to promote Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay