Mohit Malik breaks his silence on Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si going off air

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is a new serial that has gone on air on Star Plus just a month ago and the audience have given it a thumbs up.

The show is produced by Rajan Shahi under the banner of Director's Kut Productions.

Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe are the leads of the show and the fans are loving this new pair.

The serial just began a few months ago and was doing good and suddenly the fans got shocking news that the show is going off - air in spite of having a decent TRP ratings.

The fans had shared their disappointment and questioned the makers and the channel for taking this decision as they felt it was unfair.

Now the lead of the show Mohit Malik shared his feelings on the show going off - air.

He took to Social media and told the fans how he knows that they are disappointed and how things weren't in his hands.

The actor said "I know all of you are disappointed and I apologize it's not my fault but still I do. It's not my choice nor my decision, but if a good show is taken off - air which was doing so well, I know it hurts the audience. I have messaged around the world Pakistan, Sri - lanka and the USA and of course our own country India. All of our viewers talking about how unfair this decision is for Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si to go off - air"

He further wrote"I know we have been slot leaders, we have been in the top seven shows on Indian Television, but remember I am an actor and doing my job, it's never in the actors' hands, we go on to the set and give our hundred percent. You watch us and shower us with love, but the show's fate of being on air - off air is a decision beyond us. I am entertained to you all and I promise our journey shall continue. Remember, every end shall bring a new beginning"

Well, there is no doubt that the fans and the audience would miss the show and the love story of Vandana and Kunal.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

