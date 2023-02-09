Exclusive! Mohit Malik talks about his bond with co – star Sayli Salunkhe and reveals the challenging part of playing Kunal

MUMBAI: Mohit Malik is one of the most loved and successful actors of television.

He is best known for his roles in serials like Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, Lockdown Ki Love Story, Cyber Vaar, Doli Armaano Ki etc.

The actor also took part in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13” where he aced all the stunts and faced his fears and emerged as one of the finalists of the show.

The much-awaited show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si by Rajan Shahi has finally premiered on small screens.

The show stars Sayli Salunkhe and Mohit Malik in the lead roles.

The show has got a positive response from the audience and they have been liking the show. Mohit is getting a lot of praises for his role.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him how difficult and challenging this role is and talks about his bond with co – actor Sayali Salunkhe.

After Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, this is your second show with Star plus. What do you have to say about it?

I think I am grateful I got one more musical show and Star Plus is like family. I felt happy coming back. The show, storyline and character are very good. I am very choosy and after a long time, I have liked a character.

How different and challenging is this role you are playing?

Whenever I choose a role on TV, it needs to be difficult. Or else, I don't do it. If it’s easy, I don’t do it. Whichever role I pick, it needs to be challenging and away from the real person I am. Even Kunal is very opposite to what I am in real life and you have to work hard from every role. In Kulfi also, I worked hard and now, let’s see if audience likes this or not.

How is your bonding with your co – actor Sayali Salunkhe and the rest of the cast?

It’s very good. Sayali is a wonderful human being and I have always prayed that whoever is my co – star in my project, that person needs to be good hearted. She needs to be hardworking and have that passion. I am lucky I have struck gold. Sayali is a very good human being and a wonderful actor. She is very hardworking and that’s what you need, a co – actor as hardworking as you are.

Well, there is no doubt that the audience is excited to see Mohit in this new role.

