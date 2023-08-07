OMG! Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe’s first look from Rajan Shahi’s new show for StarPlus is finally out, check it out

As per reports, the creator is coming up with a new show and it will star the ever-handsome Mohit Malik in the lead role.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Sat, 07/08/2023 - 12:42
Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe

MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

Star Plus is currently airing some top-rated shows like Pandya Store, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Faltu and many more. 

Producer and director Rajan Shahi is no stranger to fame and currently has the top running shows in the country to his wall of achievements.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii fame Kiran Karmarkar not to be a part of Rajan Shahi's next show for Star Plus

As per reports, the creator is coming up with a new show and it will star the ever-handsome Mohit Malik in the lead role. Ever since the buzz of this new show, fans have been waiting with bated breath to get a new update.

We gave you the exclusive update about Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe will be playing the lead role for Rajan Shahi’s next for Star Plus.

 The long awaited first look of the show is out with Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe as the leads and it has sent fans into a frenzy.  Check it out here.

While the name of the show has not been revealed yet, fans are excited to what the show is about.

It is said to be a drama about sisters and TellyChakkar previously, exclusively reported names like Sriti Jha, Mohit Malik, Sayali Salunkhe, Ankita Sharma, Abhidnya Bhave, Ujwala Jog, Yatin Karyekar, and more.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Amit Behl to be a part of Rajan Shahi's next show for Star Plus

Garvita Sadhwani new show Arisht Jain Ujwala Jog Yatin Karyekar Mohit Malik Kulfi Kumar Bajewala Kumkum Bhagya Rajan Shahi Directors Kut Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Anupama Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai Woh Toh Hai Albela Rajan Shahi Shows YRKKH WTHA TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Sat, 07/08/2023 - 12:42

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Progress! Sahiba takes Keerat's help to find the imposter
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Congratulations! Kundali Bhagya’s Manit Joura to tie the knot with German girlfriend in a Rajputana traditional wedding in Udaipur
MUMBAI : Manit Joura is a well known face on Indian Television. He has been part of many shows like Kundali Bhagya,...
Pandya Store: High Drama! Dhara reveals why she quit fighting for family, Gautam creates a scene
MUMBAI :Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
OMG! Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe’s first look from Rajan Shahi’s new show for StarPlus is finally out, check it out
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. Star Plus is currently...
Faltu: Upcoming Drama! Faltu falls unconscious, taken to Ashram
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Faltu: High Drama! Faltu escapes from the kidnappers, Ayaan breaks their photo frame in anger
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Recent Stories
Salman Khan
WHAT! THESE actresses to star in Salman Khan starrer Prem Ki Shaadi?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Manit Joura
Congratulations! Kundali Bhagya’s Manit Joura to tie the knot with German girlfriend in a Rajputana traditional wedding in Udaipur
Shiva and Ravi
Sad! Shiva and Ravi’s love story comes to an end; Alice shares a final goodbye to their characters
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Must Read! Arjit Taneja talks about what he would miss from the show and what he thinks of Archana Gautam
India’s Best Dancer Season 3
India’s Best Dancer Season 3: Wow! Rapper Badshah and Kirron Kher to also be seen as a guest judge on the show along with Shilpa Shetty to promote their upcoming reality show “India’s Got Talent”
MasterChef India Season 8
MasterChef India Season 8: Kya Baat Hai! Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna regain their position as judges of the show; chef Garima Arora wouldn’t be part of this season
Deepika Chikhlia has once starred in a B grade film
Must read! Ramayan's Sita aka Deepika Chikhlia has once starred in a B grade film