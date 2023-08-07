OMG! Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe’s first look from Rajan Shahi’s new show for StarPlus is finally out, check it out

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

Star Plus is currently airing some top-rated shows like Pandya Store, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Faltu and many more.

Producer and director Rajan Shahi is no stranger to fame and currently has the top running shows in the country to his wall of achievements.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii fame Kiran Karmarkar not to be a part of Rajan Shahi's next show for Star Plus

As per reports, the creator is coming up with a new show and it will star the ever-handsome Mohit Malik in the lead role. Ever since the buzz of this new show, fans have been waiting with bated breath to get a new update.

We gave you the exclusive update about Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe will be playing the lead role for Rajan Shahi’s next for Star Plus.

The long awaited first look of the show is out with Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe as the leads and it has sent fans into a frenzy. Check it out here.

While the name of the show has not been revealed yet, fans are excited to what the show is about.

It is said to be a drama about sisters and TellyChakkar previously, exclusively reported names like Sriti Jha, Mohit Malik, Sayali Salunkhe, Ankita Sharma, Abhidnya Bhave, Ujwala Jog, Yatin Karyekar, and more.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Amit Behl to be a part of Rajan Shahi's next show for Star Plus