From Mohit Malik to Nakuul Mehta; check out These Super-Dads from the TV industry

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is always at the forefront of bringing in interesting stories from the tellyworld. This time, we bring to you names of some of the super dads who are doting fathers to their children and are adored by the audience.

Our TV industry is full of actors who are talent houses and have beautiful families that they love and adore. Their fans often adore these cool dads over their devotion for their family.

It is difficult to manage a work life balance and spend quality time with one’s family. However, if the pictures and videos are any proof, these TV industry dads try to be there for their families as much as they can and are often seen enjoying their play time with the kids or going on a family holiday.

Mohit Malik: Mohit and Aditi recently celebrated their son Ekbir’s 2nd birthday and it is very evident how much the couple adores their child and how the little one basks in their love.

Nakuul Mehta: Nakuul is often seen spending time with wife Jankee and son Sufi. He is a devoted father and family man.

Gashmeer Mahajani: Gashmeer is now seen in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, where he is portraying the character of a bhediya. He has been open about how much he likes being a father to Vyom.

Dheeraj Dhoopar: Last seen in Sherdil Shergill alongside Surbhi Chandna, Dheeraj is a devoted father to Zayn. Dheeraj and Vinny spend a lot of time together with their son.

