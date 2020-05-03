Mohsin Khan and his brother Sajjad give us MAJOR SIBLING GOALS!

MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan is one of the most popular actors on the television today.

We also know that along with his professional life, he makes sure to spend quality time with his family.

From his close friends to his sister's wedding to the fun banter with his brother, Mohsin aces all areas in his life and everyone is proud of him.

Now the pandemic of COVID-19 has led everyone to spend time by themselves in isolation and shut down professional commitments. Well, looks like Mohsin is making the most of his time at home spending quality moments with his family, specially his brother!

We must say, the duo give out some major sibling goals...

Check out their pictures below:

Isn't the brother duo adorable?