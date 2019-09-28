News

Mohsin Khan CONFIRMS that he is RECOVERING well from DENGUE!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Sep 2019 06:31 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recently completed 3000 episodes, and it was a celebratory moment for the entire team. Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, and the extended cast was very happy, and they had a gala celebration held where they had a ball.

Today, the show's lead characters Naira and Kartik are household names, and the daily soap is still one of the most trending shows on TV right now.

While, Mohsin quite often keeps his social media followers updated on his life. He recently shared that he was ill and suffering from dengue. His fans and well wishers have been praying and hoping that he gets better soon, and once again, the actor has taken to his Instagram handle to share that he is recovering well. His friendand co-star Niyati Joshi originally shared the post that both of them were down with dengue and are recovering, and Mohsin reshared the same.



We are happy to hear that both Mohsin and Niyati are recovering so well!
Tags > Star Plus, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 3000 episodes, Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Naira, Kartik, Niyati Joshi,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs at Movie Masti with Manish Paul

Celebs at Movie Masti with Manish Paul
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Shashank Vyas
Shashank Vyas
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Harsh Rajput
Harsh Rajput
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Monaz Mevawala
Monaz Mevawala
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus

past seven days