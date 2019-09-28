Mohsin Khan CONFIRMS that he is RECOVERING well from DENGUE!

MUMBAI: Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recently completed 3000 episodes, and it was a celebratory moment for the entire team. Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, and the extended cast was very happy, and they had a gala celebration held where they had a ball.



Today, the show's lead characters Naira and Kartik are household names, and the daily soap is still one of the most trending shows on TV right now.



While, Mohsin quite often keeps his social media followers updated on his life. He recently shared that he was ill and suffering from dengue. His fans and well wishers have been praying and hoping that he gets better soon, and once again, the actor has taken to his Instagram handle to share that he is recovering well. His friendand co-star Niyati Joshi originally shared the post that both of them were down with dengue and are recovering, and Mohsin reshared the same.





We are happy to hear that both Mohsin and Niyati are recovering so well!