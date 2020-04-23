Mohsin Khan is a dotting son

MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan is an Indian television actor, known for essaying the character of Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai. He made his television debut in Star Plus Nisha Aur Uske Cousins but rose in fame by playing Kartik role opposite to Naira essayed by Shivangi Joshi. There are considered as the best couple on screen.

The way he portraits his role in the serial is very convincing and this shows what a fab actor he is.

The actor as a massive fan following and is loved by his fans immensely. The fans shower him with lots of love and shows unconditional support.

Now Mohsin is very similar to his character Kartik. Like in the serial Kartik is shown as a complete family man and Moshin too in his real life is like that too.

He is extremely close to his parents and siblings. He keeps sharing a lot of his family and introduces them to his fans.

Now we came across some post from his family. Some pictures with his mom, Dad, sister and brother. Mainly with his mom.

There is no doubt that Moshin is a very dotting son to his parents. Recently he welcomed his mother on the social media platform.

In various interviews, the actor has said whatever he is today it’s because of the support and encouragement that he gets from his family.

He also mentioned that without them he is nothing, whatever he does in life he hopes to make his family proud.

Since Moshin, in his real life is a family man, no wonder he portraits the role of Kartik so well that his real refection can be seen in the character.

Check out these posts below to see some of his candid pictures with his family and this quality of the actor makes him the perfect choice for any girl.

