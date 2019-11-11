News

Mohsin Khan is elated as he welcomes a 'new member' to his family

MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan is one of the most popular and handsome actors in telly land. He is currently winning hearts by playing the role of Kartik in the hit show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The actor has a huge fan following. He keeps surprising his beloved fans time and now with insights from his personal and professional life. In the latest, the actor seems to be on cloud nine with the entry of a new member in his family. Recently, Mohsin took to Instagram to share his excitement and happiness about a new member joining his happy family. And this new member is none other than a new born baby. Moshin put up an adorable selfie of his family along with the newly born. He was all smiles and was beaming with joy as he welcomed the cute little one to the Khan family. The happiness is quite evident on the Khan family. 

Take a look below: 

