Mohsin Khan enjoys the festival of Makar Sankranti

MUMBAI: As the whole nation celebrates Makar Sankranti by gorging on sweets and flying kites, so does actor Mohsin Khan of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame. He is a big fan of the fabulous sweets that are made and distributed across the country and gorges on them whenever possible!

While wishing everyone a very happy makar sankranti, he also reminds people flying kites about their responsibilities. The number of birds getting entangled in the strings with manjha and dying or seriously injured is increasing. And Mohsin is not happy about it. “I think we should be much more careful while flying kites. We should not use manjha made with glass powder; instead we should use the bio-degradable variety. They are less harmful and by doing this we may be saving many birds, besides saving the environment” he says.

Mohsin also expresses his gratitude to the forest department authorities and various NGOs who help injured birds recover. The Khan of television industry has a heart of gold it seems.